A Driver Called the Police to Report that he was Drunk on the Road

A 39-year-old driver called the police to report that he was drinking. Michael Leicester, from Winter Heaven, Florida, called 911 on New Year's Day, telling the operator that he is drunk and driving in that state "all night," Darik reported.

When the operator asks him where is at the moment, the man says "I have no idea, I am very drunk". When the operator asked the drunk man to say his last name, he replied, "I'm going to get something to eat." Asked again for his name, he replied that he did not think it "right to say" at the moment, and the man added that he was driving the wrong lane, and the police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Later the police captured the driver, the man claimed to have drunk only two beers, but in the end he admitted he had consumed much more, and he also took methamphetamine.