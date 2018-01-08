Greece has Raised the Prices of Some of the Toll Taxes

From today highway's prices have risen in several places in Corinthos -Tricala, Kalamata and Athens-Peloponnese. The prices are increased from 5 eurocents to 30 eurocents per category and distance. For cars with 5 cents the price of the Athens - Lamia section is rising, the BNR reported. If you travel from Thessaloniki to Lamia you will pay 35 cents more. At 20 eurocents more expensive is the trip from Athens to Larissa.

For most sections, prices remained unchanged, as there was a slight increase in the last months of last year.
Frequent travelers choose roundabout free routes. There is also the option to purchase a subscription card with which toll prices are lower.

