A Businessman was Killed in Sofia

Businessman Petar Hristov was shot in his jeep in the Manastirski Livadi neighborhood this morning, reports BTV.

The shooting took place on Ralevitsa Street five minutes after 10:00.

At 10.14 am there was an ambulance on site, minutes later the inspection started, they said for bTV from the SDR.

The 49-year-old man was shot in the chest, taken to a hospital by his driver.

After half an hour in resuscitation he died, BNR added.

Businessman Petar Hristov, owner of one of the big dairy companies in Bulgaria, was shot at about 10:05 am this morning near a mall next to Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia, BNR reported.

The incident happened in front of a cooperative on Ralevitsa Street, where a car was waiting for the man in front of his home. He was shot with a bullet in his chest and was taken to the Military Hospital.

According to unconfirmed information, the shooter was alone and produced more than one shot, but only one bullet has fallen into the victim, says the National Radio.