NIMH: Fog in Lowlands and Valleys with Up to 6-9°C, in the Rest of Country Temperatures will Reach 10-15°C

January 8, 2018, Monday
pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny and almost quiet today. More clouds are expected from west, but there will be no rains.

Lasting fog is expected in some areas in the lowlands and valleys and temperatures there will be lower, with maximum ones of between 6°C and 9°C.

In the rest of the country, the temperatures will reach 10-15°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

