200,000 Cars Produced over 10 Years Ago were Bought by Bulgarians in 2017

Last year, for every new vehicle purchased five were second hand, more than ten years old as well, according to the Traffic Police, according to the daily Dnevnik. Total fleet in the country has grown by 306,421 vehicles, vans, minibuses, trucks, buses and motorcycles. Among them the brand new are 39 094. Manufactured more than ten years ago are almost 200 thousand motor vehicles.

As of 1 January this year there are over 3.44 million vehicles in all categories in Bulgaria. Most are cars - more than 2.77 million. Freight cars are nearly 373,000, and mopeds and motorcycles are almost 180,000. Buses are nearly 21,000. Of the entire fleet, 1.34 million vehicles are more than 20 years old and 1.04 million were produced between 15 and 20 years ago.

In Bulgaria there are only 3487 hybrids and only 384 electric cars.

A look at the fuel used by the fleet shows that almost 1.4 million vehicles rely on gasoline. Diesel fills nearly 1.2 million vehicles

There are a total of 171 338 vehicles on propane-butane and methane, according to the Ministry of Interior. This too small number can be explained by the fact that only the cars relying on gas at the moment of their registration at the Traffic Police stations, but not those processed after their purchase, fall into the figure.