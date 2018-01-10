Movement in the Central Part of the Capital Will be a Real Challenge Due to Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU

In the coming days, the movement in the central part of the capital will be a real challenge. The reason is the official opening of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The ceremony for the official opening of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU in Sofia will take place on Thursday (January 11th) in the Ivan Vazov National Theater. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, President Rumen Radev, President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, EU Council President Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold speeches at the opening.



Here are the changes in traffic in the center of Sofia:



The stopping and parking of road vehicles, with the exception of the vehicles carrying the participants in the events, are prohibited as follows:



From 17.30 on 10.01.2018 until departure of the delegations on 12.01.2018:

on "Gen. Gurko'' between ''G. St. Rakovski "and" Kn. Alexander I ".

From 17.30 on 10.01.2018 until the end of the events 11.01.2018:

on "Kn. Alexander I "between" Gen. Gurko "and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.;

on ''Aksakov'' Str. between "Diakon Ignatiy" Str. and "G.S. Rakovski" Str.;

on "Diakon Ignatiy" Str. between "Gen. Gurko "and ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd.;

on "Kuzman Shapkarev" Str. between "Ivan Vazov" Str. and "Gen. Gurko'' Str.;

on "Slavyanska" Str. between "G. S. Rakovski" Street and "Diakon Ignatiy" Str.;

on "G.Benkovski" Str. between "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Ivan Vazov" Str.;

on ''Ivan Vazov'' Str., between "G. St. Rakovski "and" Diakon Ignatiy "Str.;

From 06.30 am until the end of the events on 11.01.2018:

on the "Kn. Alexander I ", against the National Art Gallery; - at "Kn. Alexander I "between ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd and ''Moskovska'' Street;

From 17.30 on 11.01.2018 the events on 12.01.2018 are closed:

on"Dospat" Str. Between "Vitosha" Blvd. and "Baba Nedelya" Str. ;

on "Baba Nedelya" Str.;

on "Dr. Hristo Stambolski" Str.

It is forbidden to enter road vehicles with the exception of the vehicles servicing the events only if necessary and at the discretion of the Traffic Police at the Regional Police Directorate as follows:

From 08.00 hrs to the end of 11.01.2018:

on " Gen. Gurko "between" G.S. Rakovski "Str. And" Kn. Alexander I ";

on "Kn. Alexander I "between" Gen. Gurko "and ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd .;

on "Aksakov" Str. between "Diakon Ignatiy" Str. and "G. S. Rakovski ";

on "Diakon Ignatiy" Str. between "Gen. Gurko "and ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd .;

on "Kuzman Shapkarev" Str. between "Ivan Vazov" Str. and "Gen. Gurko ";

on ''Slavyanska'' Street between "G.S.Rakovski" Street and "Diakon Ignatiy" Str.;

on "G.Benkovski" Str. between ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd. and ''Ivan Vazov'' Str.;

on ''Ivan Vazov'' Str. between "G.S.Rakovski" Street and "Diakon Ignatiy" Str.

From 8.00 am on 12.01.2018 until the end of the events:

on ''Dospat'' Street between ''Vitosha'' Blvd and ''Baba Nedelya'';

on "Baba Nedelya" Str.;

on "Dr. Hristo Stambolski" Str.

For the time from 11.00 to 12.00 o'clock on 12.01.2018 a stop with code 0395 (''Cherni vrah'' Blvd.) is closed, under the "Bridge of Lovers", after ''Cherni Vrah'' Blvd.

The municipality assures that the Capital Directorate of Interior (SDVR) will provide security for the event, posts for control and regulation of the movement of key junctions for the time the changes of the movement will take effect.