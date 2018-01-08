A Mild Earthquake in Petrich Area
An earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale is registered in the region of the village of Skrut, Municipality of Petrich.
The quake was at 14.32 hrs Bulgarian time, according to the site of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
Maria Popova of NIGGG to BAS explained to FOCUS that the earthquake near Scrut is an aftershock of the Greek shocks. "In Sandanski, Petrich and Gotse Delchev it was not felt," Popova commented.
