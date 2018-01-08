Bulgarian Art Installation in the Building of the Council of the EU in Brussels

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Art Installation in the Building of the Council of the EU in Brussels eu2018bg.bg

The interactive installation “Abecedarium Bulgaricus”, dedicated to the Bulgarian alphabet, will be exhibited as of 5thof January in the building of the Council of the European Union in Brussels, to mark the start of the first Bulgarian Council Presidency in January 2018. As part of the tradition, each Member State who takes over the rotational presidency puts on display art works or installations in that space.

The author of the Bulgarian project is Venelin Shurelov in collaboration with students and lecturers from the Digital Arts Masters Programme of the national Academy of Fine Arts in Sofia.

The installation consists of 30 boxes. Each of them contains one laser cut letter of the alphabet. A sensor reacts when touching it and activates light and a speaker that produces the original sound of the letter./BNT

