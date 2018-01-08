First Proven Case of Hong Kong Flu in Bulgaria this Year

Society » HEALTH | January 8, 2018, Monday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: First Proven Case of Hong Kong Flu in Bulgaria this Year pixabay.com

There is now a proven case of influenza from the Hong Kong strain - a woman in Rousse. The flu runs very hard, doctors say. Apart from this, many viruses fill the doctors' offices, Nova TV reports

"The Hong Kong Flu begins with a very high fever, which is very difficult to remove, you go to bed healthy, but you wake up at a temperature of about 39-40 degrees, pain in all the muscles and joints, it hurts your back, your throat, you can not breathe "It is very violent and dramatic the beginning of this flu, but some people who have suffered from it have immunity to it, but it is a problem for young children and the elderly," said Gergana Nikolova, Nova TV.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hong Kong, flu, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria