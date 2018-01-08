Brussels Times: Military Installations Are Still Visible on Google Earth

World | January 8, 2018, Monday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Brussels Times: Military Installations Are Still Visible on Google Earth pixabay.com

VTM Nieuws has reported on the story. The Kleine Brogel Air Base, where the F-16s are based, is currently still visible, Brussels Times wrires.

The ACMP-CGPM military syndicate is worried about it. “People with bad intentions can easily prepare an attack”, the syndicate says. “Thanks to Google, they can guess the lay-out of the base, despite soldiers being asked to be careful and vigilant”.


Mr Vandeput said he gave Google the exact geographical coordinates of Military installations. The group said they had taken action and already blurred images of roads around these installations on Google Street View. However, as they were not behind the aerial images on Google Earth they couldn’t blur them. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Google Earth, air base, military
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria