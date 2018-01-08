Brussels Times: Military Installations Are Still Visible on Google Earth

VTM Nieuws has reported on the story. The Kleine Brogel Air Base, where the F-16s are based, is currently still visible, Brussels Times wrires.



The ACMP-CGPM military syndicate is worried about it. “People with bad intentions can easily prepare an attack”, the syndicate says. “Thanks to Google, they can guess the lay-out of the base, despite soldiers being asked to be careful and vigilant”.





Mr Vandeput said he gave Google the exact geographical coordinates of Military installations. The group said they had taken action and already blurred images of roads around these installations on Google Street View. However, as they were not behind the aerial images on Google Earth they couldn’t blur them.