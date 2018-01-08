Space X Launch Apparatus for Secret Mission into Space

Space X Launch Apparatus for Secret Mission into Space

After several delays, the American private company Space X launched a "spacecraft" within a secret mission of the US government last night, BTA reports

Only name Zuma is known about the mission, and all the facts surrounding it are still in deep secrecy.

The Falcon 9 rocket was fired from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 20:00 local time, as shown by footage transmitted directly by Space X.

From the company of billionaire and innovator Elon Musk Space X did not respond to journalistic questions about the nature of the mission. The answer is also missing from the Pentagon.

Nortrop Groman, the maker of the apparatus, said only that the client was the US government, and that the "cargo" would be low-orbit without further clarification. This is the first launch for Space X in 2018 after a record 18 in 2017.

