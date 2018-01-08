Grigor Dimitrov Continues to be No. 3 World Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov Continues to be No. 3 World Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov is No. 3 in the world rankings. The Bulgarians failed to defend his title from Brisbane and lost 160 points from his assets.

With 4990, the Bulgarian led with 380 points the fourth Alexander Zverev, who had not yet participated in an official tournament in 2018, and in the first week of the new year he was in Perth for Hopman Cup.

There are no changes in the Top 10: 1. Rafael Nadal, 2. Roger Federer, 3. Grigor Dimitrov, 4. Alexander Zverev, 5. Dominic Thiem, 6. Marin Cilic, 7. David Goffin, 8. Jack Sock, 9. Stan Wawrinka, 10. Pablo Karenio Busta.

tennis, ranking, Dimitrov
