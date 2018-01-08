The Second Highest Transfer in Football is a Fact - Coutinho in Barcelona for EUR 164 million

"Liverpool" and "Barcelona" shook their hands after the six-month-long transfer saga about Philippe Coutinho. Last night, the two clubs agreed on an amount of 164 million euros, and the Brazilian went to Catalonia and will be presented to fans soon.

Personal conditions have already been settled.

According to the British and Spanish media, the solid sum that Liverpool will receive in the meantime amounts to 120 million euros. The rest are bonuses provided by certain achievements of Coutinho with the team of blagranas.

This is transfer # 2 in football as an amount. No. 1 is the deal for Neymar, who last summer went to Paris Saint Germain from Barca for 222 million euros. No. 3 remains Paul Pogba, for whom Manchester United paid 105 million to Juventus in 2016