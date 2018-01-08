Ivelin Popov is the Bulgarian Footballer of the Year for 2017

Sports | January 8, 2018, Monday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ivelin Popov is the Bulgarian Footballer of the Year for 2017 twitter.com

The captain of the national football team, Ivelin Popov, was voted No. 1 in Bulgarian football in 2017. The striker of the Russian Spartak (Moscow) won the 57th edition of the "Football of the Year" poll, gathering 228 points in the 104- sports journalists from 48 media outlets. Martin Kamburov ("Beroe") finished second with 124 points and third is Todor Nedelev ("Botev", Plovdiv) with 48 points.

For Popov this is the third consecutive award for Bulgaria's No. 1, with which the 30-year-old striker equaled third place in the everlasting rankings with legend Hristo Bonev (1969, 1972, 1973). Ahead of them are only Dimitar Berbatov (2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010) and Hristo Stoichkov (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994).

"I wish Siberian health to everyone, I am very proud to receive this award again, and I am happy to thank the people who have voted for me," said Popov. 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivelin Popov, footballer of the year, award
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria