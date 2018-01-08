At Least 11 have Died in an Avalanche in India

At least 11 people have died in the fall of an avalanche in the Indian part of Kashmir, the Bulgarian National Radio has quoted DPA. The Agency refers to local authorities. Two cars were overwhelmed by the avalanche. Police, army, and rescue teams pulled out the bodies of 11 people. Two survivors were taken to the hospital. Among the dead there are five women and a two-year-old child.

Avalanches are a frequent phenomenon in the Kashmir Himalayan region, divided between India and Pakistan. In 2012, an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people.

