6,000 Bulgarian Students are Expected to go on Student Brigades in the US this Year

Bulgaria: 6,000 Bulgarian Students are Expected to go on Student Brigades in the US this Year pixabay.com

6,000 Bulgarian students are expected to go to student brigades in the United States this year, the BNR reported.

The most preferred positions are for waiters and bartenders, as they are well paid, experts say. Payment vary from $ 9 to $ 15 per hour. It is highest in the states of Massachusetts, California and Alaska.

