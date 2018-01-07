Bulgarians Celebrate Ivanovden
The Orthodox Church honours St John the Baptist on January 7 – the last Old Testament prophet who baptised Jesus.
The celebration, also known as Ivanovden is one of the most popular and respected in Bulgaria.
Over 350,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day on January 7.
According to the statistics, Ivan is the second most popular male name in the country. Over 233,000 Bulgarians are called Ivan.
Ivanka is the second most popular name among women – over 129,000 Bulgarian women bore that name at the end of 2016.
