2 Injured in Explosion at Stockholm Subway Station

Two people have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a Stockholm subway station, The Local reported.

The explosion was in Vårby Gård station, in Stockholm's south west, and left a 60-year-old man with serious injuries.



"There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded," Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the object was a hand grenade, though this remains unconfirmed.



A 45-year-old woman was also injured in the blast. The station and the nearby square have since been closed to the public.

The Vårby Gård station is on the Red Line (Röda linjen) on the way to Norsberg in Stockholm's south west.