Russia's Supreme Court Dismissed Navalny's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court rejected the appeal of opposition Alexei Navalny, who is trying to change the controversial decision not to be allowed to compete with Vladimir Putin in the presidential election, RIA Novosti reported.

The decision to prevent Navalny from joining the election was taken by the Central Electoral Commission. The institution argues for its position, as Navalny has a conviction for abuse, for which the opposition politician says is politically motivated. In opposing only symbolic candidates, Putin is expected to win a fourth presidential term in the March election, making him the longest-ruled Russian leader since the time of dictator Joseph Stalin.

Russian agencies report that the Navalny's campaign will continue to seek the reversal of the ban. "We will appeal today's decision of the Supreme Court in the Presidium, but also in the Constitutional Court of Russia," Navalny Ivan Zhdanov said before the Interfax agency. "In theory Navalny still has chances to participate in the election, but they are actually insignificant," he added. After the CEC did not allow Navalny to register, he urged voters to boycott the vote in March.