32 People are Missing after a Collision of Ships in the East China Sea

32 people are missing after a collision of an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the East China Sea, the Bulgarian National Radio reported, referring to the Chinese Ministry of Transport, quoted by world agencies.

In the collision, which occurred yesterday at 20:00 local time, the oil tanker lit up and its crew of 30 Iranians and two citizens of Bangladesh is missing. It carried oil from Iran to South Korea.

The other vessel, a Chinese cargo ship, has not suffered seriously and its 21-member crew is saved, the National Radio adds.