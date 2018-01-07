Boyko Borisov: The EU Should not Turn its Back on Turkey

The European Union must not turn its back on Turkey, but instead restore diplomacy and good relations to regain trust. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in an interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency, quoted by Focus.

Today, he will see Turkish President Recep Erdogan at the opening after the repair of the St. Stephen Iron Church in Istanbul.

Borisov stressed that the restoration of the Bulgarian Church is proof that there may be friendship, mutual understanding and goodwill between Muslim and Christian countries.

With regard to the talks between Turkey and the EU, the Bulgarian Prime Minister has hinted that the rise of the far-right parties in Europe is one of the reasons for the delay in the negotiation process. "I think that the Refugee Agreement with Turkey is going very well," Borisov said, praising Turkey's efforts in the fight against illegal migration.

"The migration to us officially fell to zero. Our border police and shore guards do a great job with Turkish counterparts, "he assured.

Since he was the first European politician to support Erdogan after the so-called state coup d'état of July 15, 2016, Borisov explained: "The seizure of power by government by directing F16 fighter jets and military helicopters at civilians, can not be accepted, so I supported President Erdogan. "