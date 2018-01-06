Official Videos for Bulgarian EU Presidency Presented (video)
The premiere of the video clips dedicated to the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 took place in the National Palace of Culture on 5th of January. They were presented by Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU Liliana Pavlova.
The first is entitled "You can’t help falling in love with her at first sight". It tells a story about Bulgaria through the eyes of two characters, whose actors include actors Lorina Kamburova and Boyko Krastanov. The second video presents the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency./BNT
