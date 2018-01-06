Grigor Dimitrov Dropped Out at the 1/2-final in Brisbane

January 6, 2018, Saturday
World No. 3 tennis player Grigor Dimitrov played a third consecutive three-game match at Brisbane (Avl, $ 468,910), but this time he lost. At the 1/2-finals, last year's champion and current leader of the circuit was stopped by Nick Kirios (Avl) placed under No. 3, allowing a 6:3, 1:6, 4:6 turnaround.

It was the first victory for the Australian in three games against the Bulgarian.

