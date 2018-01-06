Grigor Dimitrov Dropped Out at the 1/2-final in Brisbane
Sports | January 6, 2018, Saturday // 12:10| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
World No. 3 tennis player Grigor Dimitrov played a third consecutive three-game match at Brisbane (Avl, $ 468,910), but this time he lost. At the 1/2-finals, last year's champion and current leader of the circuit was stopped by Nick Kirios (Avl) placed under No. 3, allowing a 6:3, 1:6, 4:6 turnaround.
It was the first victory for the Australian in three games against the Bulgarian.
- » Grigor Dimitrov has Reached the 1/2-final in Brisbane
- » Grigor Dimitrov Saved Two Match Balls for a Success in his First Game for the Year
- » The Captain of the Bulgarian National Football Team is Close to a Transfer in Italy
- » Levski and Lukoil Academic United into One Basketball Club
- » Grigor Dimitrov Started 2018 with Victory in Doubles
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Among the Top 10 of the Most Attractive Tennis Players
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)