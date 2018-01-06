A Tourist has Died while Climbing Vihren Peak

Bulgaria: A Tourist has Died while Climbing Vihren Peak

A tourist has died while climbing Mount Vihren, FOCUS reported, referring to the Mountain Rescue Service (MAS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross. The incident was about 5.30 am this morning. A guide and two tourists left the Vihren hut to the Vihren peak. During the climb, one of them slipped and fell, and as a result he died. The other two are in good condition.

Tags: tourist, dead, vihren
