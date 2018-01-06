Two Planes Collided at the Airport in Toronto

Society » INCIDENTS | January 6, 2018, Saturday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Planes Collided at the Airport in Toronto twitter.com

Two aircraft collided Friday at the largest Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport, luckily no one was injured, bTV reported.

West Jet Aircraft company announced on Twitter that its Boeing 737-800, arriving from Cancun, Mexico, was cut into the Sunship's landing plane. Aboard the West Jet Line were 168 people who evacuated.

The model aircraft of the Sunning is not reported, but it is known that at the time of the incident there were no passengers, according to BGNews.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airplane, crash, canada
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria