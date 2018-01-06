Two Planes Collided at the Airport in Toronto
Two aircraft collided Friday at the largest Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport, luckily no one was injured, bTV reported.
West Jet Aircraft company announced on Twitter that its Boeing 737-800, arriving from Cancun, Mexico, was cut into the Sunship's landing plane. Aboard the West Jet Line were 168 people who evacuated.
The model aircraft of the Sunning is not reported, but it is known that at the time of the incident there were no passengers, according to BGNews.
