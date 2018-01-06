Global Debt has Reached a Record USD 233 Trillion
pixabay.com
Global debt has grown to a record $ 233 trillion in the third quarter of 2017. That's $ 16 trillion more than at the end of 2016, according to an analysis by the Institute of International Finance, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.
The private non-financial sector has a record maximum of its liabilities in Canada, France, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkey. At the same time, however, the debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen by three percent in fourth consecutive quarter.
