Global Debt has Reached a Record USD 233 Trillion

pixabay.com

Global debt has grown to a record $ 233 trillion in the third quarter of 2017. That's $ 16 trillion more than at the end of 2016, according to an analysis by the Institute of International Finance, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The private non-financial sector has a record maximum of its liabilities in Canada, France, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkey. At the same time, however, the debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen by three percent in fourth consecutive quarter.

