Congressmen Consulted with a Psychiatrist on the State of Trump

A dozen US congressmen, most of whom Democrats, spoke in December with psychiatrist about the mental state of the US President Donald Trump, CNN reported, quoting consultant Bandey Lee. She was called for opinion, and the group was joined by a Republican party senator as well.

"The congressmen said they were worried about the danger that the president poses a danger for the country because of his mental instabilityy," Bandey Lee told CNN.

She is a professor at Yale University and has previously published a book entitled "The Donald Trump's Dangerous Case," a psychiatric essay in which the US president is being analyzed.

In the House of Representatives in Congress, 57 congressional democrats drafted a law on the establishment of a special parliamentary commission on "Presidential Invalidity" to "determine whether the president is physically or mentally incapable of performing his duties."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders criticized Bandey Lee's "shameful and funny" words. "If he (Trump) was unfit for the presidency, he would not have been most likely in the post he now occupies and would not beat the best candidate the Republican Party has ever elected," she said, referring to the primary election in 2016

Diagnosing a patient without consulting him is contrary to the American Psychiatric Association's rules, which calls on their members to refrain from giving professional opinion on the mental state to a person they have not personally examined.