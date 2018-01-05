A Homeless Man Stole EUR 500,000 at the Paris Airport and Hid Away

The homeless man, who stole hundreds of thousands of euros in December from Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris, remains undetectable. So far, it has been estimated that the stolen money amounts to 300,000 euros. Now, according to a source close to the investigation, the stolen sum amounted to 490,000 euros, the France press reported.

The theft was made on Dec. 8 due to an incredible collision of the circumstances of Terminal 2 -F at the airport. The homeless man dug in garbage bins near the office of the incumbent Loomis, specialized in collecting turnover from the airport's shops and facilities, and servicing ATMs at airport terminals.

Suddenly, for no obvious reason, the office of the company opened, and the homeless saw huge sums of money. No alarm was triggered, and no one came into the room, so the homeless man came in and in a few minutes he came out with two bags full of banknotes. This was clearly seen by security camera shots. It was also seen that the homeless man had quickly gone to an area without security cameras and disappeared.

The thief was identified by the border police, but still can not be found today. The police said that before the date of the theft, the homeless man was some time at the airport and people were used to seeing him there.

"We initially thought it was an inside job, with the complicity of people inside, but it was obviously a mere coincidence." It is unbelievable, "says a policeman involved in the theft investigation.