Accident Left Again Thousands of Sofia Citizens Without Heating

The first for this year accident left cold again thousands of Sofia citizens, a reporter told BGNES.

Toplofikatsiya Sofia reported stopping heating in the city center in the area of ​​the following streets: "G. S. Rakovski "," I. Vazov "str.," A. Batenberg "," Dondukov "Blvd.," Budapest" Street and" Iskar "Str.

Heat is also stopped in the section between: "Dunav" Str., "Angista" Str., "Gen. Danail Nikolaev "," Byalo more'' str.," Stara planina "str.," Vasil Levski "Blvd.," Ekzarh Yosif "Str. The Student's City also has areas that are left without heatiating.

