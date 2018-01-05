Macron Warned that Europe Could Break Apart after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced concern over the possible instability of the European community after the UK's separation from the EU. According to him, the leaders of the member states should focus on the collective interest of the union during the Brexit negotiations, not to push their interests, writes The Independent.

"I think the right method is to avoid divisions and to maintain collective interest," Macron said. "Each of us has his own interests in the negotiations and believes that he is negotiating better than his neighbor. If we do, it is possible together to create a situation that is unfavorable to the EU and thus to all of us, "he added.

"The Union's united position during the first stage of the Brexit talks must be in the second phase," said the French president.

