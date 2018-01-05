Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council
President Rumen Radev convenes on January 9, 2018 at 10.30 am at the "Dondukov" 2 meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security.
He will discuss "The role of the Republic of Bulgaria in the development of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) in the context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018".
