Mark Zuckerberg's New Year's Resolution is to Fix Facebook

For this year, Mark Zuckerberg has set himself the task of fixing the Facebook social network. Zuckerberg has begun to make challenges on New Year's Eve in 2009 when he wore a tie every day that reminded him of the importance of Facebook becoming profitable despite the global financial crisis.

"Today I feel a lot like in the first year," said Zuckerberg on his Facebook page. "The world feels troubled and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do." His list of goals in the social network includes abuse and hate; interference from countries and make sure that when you visit Facebook, it's a good time.

"My personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on addressing these important issues," Zuckerberg said. "We will not prevent all mistakes or immoral uses, but we are currently making too many mistakes in implementing our policy and preventing abuse of our tools."

He plans to bring together experts to deal with topics such as politics, citizenship, the media and technology to achieve his goal. Facebook seeks to prevent the use of this platform for spreading false information.