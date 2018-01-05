Heavy Snowfall Caused the Death of 10 People in China

January 5, 2018, Friday
Ten people have been killed in heavy snowfalls in central and eastern China over the past three days, TASS reported, referring to the authorities.

More than 560,000 people were affected by the heavy snowfall and ice in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui and Jiangsu. Approximately 200 people were evacuated from the disaster areas.

Snow damaged nearly 400 homes and caused damage to agricultural crops over 13,000 hectares. Direct economic damage now exceeds 500 million yuan (about $ 76 million).

An atypical cold forced all schools in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where 200 million people live, to be closed. In the last few days, temperatures in the region ranged from 6-7 degrees Celsius, almost twice as low as normal.

Meteorologists predict an even greater fall in temperatures and an increase in the cold wave in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. All schools will remain closed until Monday.

State-of-the-art automotive traffic was paralyzed by dense fog, which also caused trouble with railroad connections.

