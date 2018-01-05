Bulgaria's NPP Kozloduy Opens 21.2 mln Euro Repair

Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Kozloduy said it has opened a 41.4 million levs ($25.6 million/21.2 million euro) tender for repair and maintenance services of the main and adjacent equipment and systems on the NPP’s units 5 and 6.

The tender is divided into five lots, according to a tender notice posted on the website of the Public Procurement Agency.

In November, Bulgaria's nuclear regulator granted NPP Kozloduy a ten-year extension of the operational licence of its Unit 5, until  2027.

Later in November, the NPP successfully completed the first stage of planned tests of its Unit 6 related to a project to increase the unit’s capacity to 104%.

Kozloduy remained with two operational units of 1,000 MW each, Units 5 and 6, after Bulgaria closed down four older units of 440 MW each to address the nuclear safety concerns of the European Union prior to the country's accession to the bloc in 2007.

 

 

 

 

