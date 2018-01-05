Grigor Dimitrov has Reached the 1/2-final in Brisbane

World No. 3 in tennis Grigor Dimitrov continues to defend his title from the Brisbane tournament (Avl, $ 468,910). In the third round, the winner in the ATP 250 race struggled with Kyle Edmund 6:3, 6:7, 6:4 in three sets and qualified for the 1/2 finals .

On the 1/2-finals tomorrow the rival of the champion will be Nick Kirios (Avl), who beat Alexander Dolpopolov (UKR) with 1:6, 6:3, 6:4.