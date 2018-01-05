Grigor Dimitrov has Reached the 1/2-final in Brisbane

Sports | January 5, 2018, Friday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov has Reached the 1/2-final in Brisbane Source: Twitter

World No. 3 in tennis Grigor Dimitrov continues to defend his title from the Brisbane tournament (Avl, $ 468,910). In the third round, the winner in the ATP 250 race struggled with Kyle Edmund 6:3, 6:7, 6:4 in three sets and qualified for the 1/2 finals .

On the 1/2-finals tomorrow the rival of the champion will be Nick Kirios (Avl), who beat Alexander Dolpopolov (UKR) with 1:6, 6:3, 6:4.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, tennis, brisbane
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria