The Friendship and Neighborhood Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria Will be Ratified on Jan 15

The Friendship and Neighborhood Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria, which was signed by the two prime ministers - Zoran Zaev and Boyko Borisov on 1 August last year - will be ratified on January 15,t BGNES reported.

The ratification of the treaty is one of the main subjects on Parliament's agenda in Skopje for that date. At the end of last year it was approved by parliamentary committees.

Expect more details.