The First 5G Network can be Launched the End of 2018.

US telecom AT & T announced plans to launch a "true 5G network" by the end of this year, CNET reported on Tuesday. With this, the operator hopes to overtake other industry competitors planning their 5G networks in 2019.

The company wants to launch a 5G network in 12 US cities by the end of 2018. At the same time, it will offer at least one mobile device that is compatible with it and can use its full capacity.

So far, AT & T has been working on another type of network that has been portrayed as 5G Evolution. In fact, it uses already available LTE technologies. Work on these services will also continue.

AT & T's comeptitor, Verizon, also plans to release 5G in 5 cities by the end of the year. The remaining operators envisage starting the introduction of the new standard in 2019 and reaching national coverage by the end of 2020.