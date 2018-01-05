The First 5G Network can be Launched the End of 2018.

World | January 5, 2018, Friday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The First 5G Network can be Launched the End of 2018. Source: Pixabay

US telecom AT & T announced plans to launch a "true 5G network" by the end of this year, CNET reported on Tuesday. With this, the operator hopes to overtake other industry competitors planning their 5G networks in 2019.

The company wants to launch a 5G network in 12 US cities by the end of 2018. At the same time, it will offer at least one mobile device that is compatible with it and can use its full capacity.

So far, AT & T has been working on another type of network that has been portrayed as 5G Evolution. In fact, it uses already available LTE technologies. Work on these services will also continue.

AT & T's comeptitor, Verizon, also plans to release 5G in 5 cities by the end of the year. The remaining operators envisage starting the introduction of the new standard in 2019 and reaching national coverage by the end of 2020.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 5G, network, US
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria