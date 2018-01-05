Victoria and Alexander were the Most Preferred Names in Bulgaria for 2017

Society | January 5, 2018, Friday // 12:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Victoria and Alexander were the Most Preferred Names in Bulgaria for 2017 Source: Pixabay

Victoria and Alexander are the most preferred names in 2017, according to NSI data, FOCUS reported. Among the popular male names are Georgi, Dimitar, Ivan and Nikola. Often the boys are named Martin, Daniel and Victor. In recent years the number of newborns with the names Boris, Kaloyan, Simeon, Asparuh has increased. The most common Muslim names in Boys and in 2017 are Emir and Mert.

Among the ten most common names for girls are Maria, Nicole, Raya and Alexandra. The most common Muslim names in the girls are Elif and Melek.

"In 2017 double name received 273 boys and 468 girls, diversity in them is extremely high. In newborns in 2017 the trend for greater diversity in the names of the girls (2939 names) than boys (2452 names), although the diversity is less than the previous year, "reports NSI.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: names, newborns, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria