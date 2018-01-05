Victoria and Alexander were the Most Preferred Names in Bulgaria for 2017

Victoria and Alexander are the most preferred names in 2017, according to NSI data, FOCUS reported. Among the popular male names are Georgi, Dimitar, Ivan and Nikola. Often the boys are named Martin, Daniel and Victor. In recent years the number of newborns with the names Boris, Kaloyan, Simeon, Asparuh has increased. The most common Muslim names in Boys and in 2017 are Emir and Mert.

Among the ten most common names for girls are Maria, Nicole, Raya and Alexandra. The most common Muslim names in the girls are Elif and Melek.

"In 2017 double name received 273 boys and 468 girls, diversity in them is extremely high. In newborns in 2017 the trend for greater diversity in the names of the girls (2939 names) than boys (2452 names), although the diversity is less than the previous year, "reports NSI.