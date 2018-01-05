Trump Threatened to Sue his Former Advisor, Steve Bannon

US President Donald Trump's lawyers threaten a former advisor, Steve Banon, because he disclosed classified information and humiliated the president in a new book to be released today. A letter was also sent to author Michael Wolfe and publisher of the book called Fire and Brimstone.

Attorneys want to stop its issuance and distribution immediately. In the book, Trump's advisor, Steve Bannon, describes a betrayal and the president's approach to a group of Russians, questioning his readiness for the post, and revealing how his wife cried during the election night. Donald Trump commented that when he fired Bannon, he lost not only his work, but his wits, he added.