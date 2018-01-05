Trump Threatened to Sue his Former Advisor, Steve Bannon
US President Donald Trump's lawyers threaten a former advisor, Steve Banon, because he disclosed classified information and humiliated the president in a new book to be released today. A letter was also sent to author Michael Wolfe and publisher of the book called Fire and Brimstone.
Attorneys want to stop its issuance and distribution immediately. In the book, Trump's advisor, Steve Bannon, describes a betrayal and the president's approach to a group of Russians, questioning his readiness for the post, and revealing how his wife cried during the election night. Donald Trump commented that when he fired Bannon, he lost not only his work, but his wits, he added.
- » Congressmen Consulted with a Psychiatrist on the State of Trump
- » Macron Warned that Europe Could Break Apart after Brexit
- » Mark Zuckerberg's New Year's Resolution is to Fix Facebook
- » Israel to "Banish" Illegal Migrants with Financial Help
- » The First 5G Network can be Launched the End of 2018.
- » New York Governor Announced State of Emergency Due to Heavy Snowfall