New Car Sales in the World have Passed 90 Million for the Year

Worldwide sales of new passenger cars in 2017 have exceeded 90 million units. This is the first time in history, Automotive News reports. Compared to 2016, the growth rate is 2.7%. The average increase in sales since 2009, when the total number of cars in the world for the first time exceeds 1 billion, is 4.1% per year. This result is much higher than the population growth at a global level of 1.2% per year. All this shows that the interest in traditional cars remains high, despite the heavy penetration of services such as carsharing (group-shared vehicles) as well as autonomous cars.

The world's largest market remains the one in China, accounting for 25% of sales - 22.5 million. This is followed by the United States with 17.2 million units, but there is a decline of 1.8% in compared to 2016 when a record number of transactions was recorded. However, in the United States and Canada, sales of new cars are the biggest gains for manufacturers. All this leads to an increase in road deaths. Every year, at least 1.25 million people per year die in road accidents worldwide, according to statistics.