Part of the Metropolitan blvd "Brussels", Which Leads to the Airport will be Closed For Repair
This morning, 400 meters from the metropolitan boulevard "Brussels", which leads to the airport will be closed for repair.
It forbids the entry of road vehicles in two ways.
The traffic will take place on the newly built road link on the east side of "Brussels" Boulevard in the same area.
Restrictions will continue until 24.00 on January 7.
By 7 am this morning, however, the movement is still not completely suspended, but it is done in the opposite direction of the western part of the boulevard.
Traffic jams may be possible.
