Part of the Metropolitan blvd "Brussels", Which Leads to the Airport will be Closed For Repair

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 5, 2018, Friday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Part of the Metropolitan blvd "Brussels", Which Leads to the Airport will be Closed For Repair btv

This morning, 400 meters from the metropolitan boulevard "Brussels", which leads to the airport will be closed for repair.

It forbids the entry of road vehicles in two ways.

The traffic will take place on the newly built road link on the east side of "Brussels" Boulevard in the same area.

Restrictions will continue until 24.00 on January 7.

By 7 am this morning, however, the movement is still not completely suspended, but it is done in the opposite direction of the western part of the boulevard.

Traffic jams may be possible.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: repair, traffic jam, Brussels
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria