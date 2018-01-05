New York Governor Announced State of Emergency Due to Heavy Snowfall

New York Governor announced on Thursday a state of emergency because of cold and snowfall. According to Twiter, he announces the state of emergency in the city of New York, Long Island and Westchester County because of the extreme natural conditions.



Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio has already ordered all schools to be closed on Thursday. He recommended that local residents stay at home and avoid travel.



John Kennedy International Airport temporarily stopped the flights. The air temperature in New York is about minus 5 degrees Celsius, it is expected in the evening to drop to minus 12. The megapolis is also subjected to the impact of strong winds. More than 1.5 thousand snow-cleaning machines work in the streets.