MFA: Bulgarian Citizens in the Northeastern Parts of the USA to be Informed About the Development of the Meteorological Environment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends to Bulgarian citizens in the northeastern parts of the USA affected by the severe winter storm to be informed about the development of the meteorological environment.

There are  closed road sections and heavy snowfalls on the east coast of the United States.

The most affected are the ocean coast towns of Maryland and Massachusetts. If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact our diplomatic representations in Washington, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. / BGNES

