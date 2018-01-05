Man was Killed in a Balloon Fall in Egypt
One man died and another 12 were injured after a balloon crashed near the Luxor town of Egypt, the Bulgarian National Radio reported. The reasons for the crash are not clear.
This is another such case in the area. In 2013 In the vicinity of Luxor, 19 tourists died after their bubble burnt. In 2009, 13 people were injured after their balloon hit the antenna and fell.
