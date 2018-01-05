The Dow Jones Index Rose for the First Time Above the Level of 25,000

During Thursday's trade, the DJIA Blue Chip Index rose for the first time in history over the 25,000-point psychological barrier, while the other major stock indices marked new record highs as Wall Street investors welcomed the solid a report by the ADP agency on employment in the US private sector in December, the BNR reported.

According to ADP data in the US economy's private sector, more than 250,000 jobs were discovered in December - well above the average forecast of 190,000, this being the strongest monthly growth in employment since March 2017.

