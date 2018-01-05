Milos Zeman: Further 10 Million Refugees from Africa Threaten the EU

An influx of 10 million refugees from Africa threaten the European Union if the community does not strengthen its external borders, Czech President Milos Zeman announced on Thursday evening in an interview with Barrandov, a TV channel in Prague.

"If the European Union does not reach the courage to strengthen its external borders, for which it constantly chatters but does nothing, we will have 10 million refugees (from Africa) in the course of the (coming) years," said Zeman . The increase in the number of refugees from the Muslim countries of Africa and the Middle East, according to the president, threatens the culture of the peoples of Europe.

"The culture of these refugees is not compatible with European culture, which is what immigrants themselves understand," he said. The rise of Muslims in European countries, according to Zeman, has led to a significant increase in crime, an increase in the level of violence in the closed Muslim communities.