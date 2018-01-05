The Scandalous Book About Trump is Coming Out Today

The book with scandalous facts about Donald Trump comes out on the market. And ahead of schedule - today, not Tuesday, as originally intended, Nova TV reports. The lawyers of the president tried to stop it coming out on the market because it contained untrue claims, he said.

Trump's lawyers have sent a letter to his former advisor, Steve Bannon, claiming he has disgraced the head of state by speaking to the author of "The White House of Trump: Fire and Fury," Michael Wolfe.

The head of state's lawyers say the counselor has disclosed classified information and has humiliated the president and his family.

The author describes the first year of Trump's stay in the White House as a constant chaos and intrigue, and the president is ridiculed by his own associates.