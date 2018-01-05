Turkey Views EU Membership as a Strategic Goal

Politics | January 5, 2018, Friday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Views EU Membership as a Strategic Goal twitter.com

Turkey sees its EU membership as a "strategic goal," said Ibrahim Callen, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey views EU membership as a strategic goal. But there has been little success in this direction over the past few years for several reasons. We want to overcome these difficulties, open a new page, and we want to ensure opening of new negotiating chapters, "said Callen to France 24.

Turkey has asked since 1987 to become a member of the EU, negotiations have begun in 2005. But the talks became obsolete in 2007 due to the opposition of the Cypriot administration and the opposition of Germany and France. To gain membership, Turkey must successfully close 35 chapters, which include reforms and adoption of European standards. By May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and conversations were completed. But in December 2016, EU member states said new chapters would not be opened, Hurriyet Daily News recalls.

Callen's statement preceded today's visit to Paris by President Erdogan.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, EU, membership, Erdogan, visit, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria