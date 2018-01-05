Grigor Dimitrov Saved Two Match Balls for a Success in his First Game for the Year

World number 3 Grigor Dimitrov won his first single for the year 2018 after defeating Australian John Milman with 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 in the second round of the tournament in Brisbane. Dimitrov arrived in the Australian city as a champion last year but was hesitant for moments against the world's 128th Milman and was close to an early drop.

In this way, Dimitrov qualified for the 1/4-finals of the tournament where he will meet Kyle Edmund, who beat the Korean Hon Chun in three sets. Dimitrov and Edmund, who ranked 50th in the world rankings, have met one time so far, as Grigor won the tournament in Washington last year with 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.