The Police Cut off Part of Alabin Street due to a Man Threatening to Hurt Himself with a Knife
archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police cut off part of Alabin Street because of a man threatening to hurt himself with a knife, a reporter told BGNews. About 8.00 am a signal was received at the Ministry of Interior for a man who wants to kill himself with a knife and is hiding in a transformer station. There are police cars and an ambulance on site, the BGNES reporter added. The section of Knyaz Boris I Blvd is cut off to the tram stop next to the BIA building. Pedestrians are not allowed, and trams are temporarily suspended.
- » Man was Killed in a Balloon Fall in Egypt
- » Train got out of the Rails and got on Fire in South Africa, Nearly 100 People were Injured
- » 10 People were Killed in a Factory Fire in Russia
- » 8 People Injured After Wind Blows a Train Carriage off the Rails in Switzerland (Video)
- » Russian Helicopter Crashes in Syria, 2 Dead
- » Nearly 50 People Died in a Bus Crash in Peru
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)