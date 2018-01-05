The Police Cut off Part of Alabin Street due to a Man Threatening to Hurt Himself with a Knife

Police cut off part of Alabin Street because of a man threatening to hurt himself with a knife, a reporter told BGNews. About 8.00 am a signal was received at the Ministry of Interior for a man who wants to kill himself with a knife and is hiding in a transformer station. There are police cars and an ambulance on site, the BGNES reporter added. The section of Knyaz Boris I Blvd is cut off to the tram stop next to the BIA building. Pedestrians are not allowed, and trams are temporarily suspended.